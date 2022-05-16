An electronic board at a cryptocurrency exchange shows the market diving during a trading session in Seoul on May 13. The collapse of Luna and UST, from Seoul-based Terraform Labs, has wreaked havoc on the cryptocurrency market. Photo: EPA-EFE
An electronic board at a cryptocurrency exchange shows the market diving during a trading session in Seoul on May 13. The collapse of Luna and UST, from Seoul-based Terraform Labs, has wreaked havoc on the cryptocurrency market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech /  Policy

Luna collapse used by Chinese state media to justify cryptocurrency ban following ‘bloodbath’ for investors

  • Economic Daily said Luna’s plummeting value to less than 1 US cent ‘proves the timely and effective action of our country’s regulators’
  • Luna has been a hot topic on Chinese social media after its stablecoin sibling TerraUSD lost its peg to the US dollar last week and entered a death spiral

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 16 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic board at a cryptocurrency exchange shows the market diving during a trading session in Seoul on May 13. The collapse of Luna and UST, from Seoul-based Terraform Labs, has wreaked havoc on the cryptocurrency market. Photo: EPA-EFE
An electronic board at a cryptocurrency exchange shows the market diving during a trading session in Seoul on May 13. The collapse of Luna and UST, from Seoul-based Terraform Labs, has wreaked havoc on the cryptocurrency market. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE