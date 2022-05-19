Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov attends a session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 4, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Russia to legalise cryptocurrency for payment ‘sooner or later’, minister says, after central bank proposed ban

  • Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said the question for Russia is how cryptocurrency will be regulated, which the government is working to address
  • The central bank previous proposed a ban on cryptocurrencies and bank officials have cited concerns regarding financial stability

Updated: 10:45am, 19 May, 2022

