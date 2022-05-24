Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during a panel session on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on May 23. Photo: Bloomberg
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during a panel session on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on May 23. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Policy

IMF’s Georgieva defends cryptocurrency after crash for ‘faster service’ and ‘lower costs’

  • Georgieva distinguished between stablecoins backed by assets like cash and those like TerraUSD, an algorithmic stablecoin that imploded earlier this month
  • It is the responsibility of regulators across the globe to put up guardrails and offer education to protect investors, she said

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:00am, 24 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during a panel session on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on May 23. Photo: Bloomberg
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during a panel session on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on May 23. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE