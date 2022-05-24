Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during a panel session on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on May 23. Photo: Bloomberg
IMF’s Georgieva defends cryptocurrency after crash for ‘faster service’ and ‘lower costs’
- Georgieva distinguished between stablecoins backed by assets like cash and those like TerraUSD, an algorithmic stablecoin that imploded earlier this month
- It is the responsibility of regulators across the globe to put up guardrails and offer education to protect investors, she said
