US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) launch event at Izumi Garden Gallery in Tokyo, Japan, on May 23. Photo: Reuters
Biden’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework unlikely to drive Japanese and South Korean businesses from China, analysts say
- Under the new deal, signing members, including Japan, South Korea and others, will be able to form supply chains that exclude China
- While Tokyo and Seoul have shown willingness to cooperate with Washington, private businesses are unlikely to give up on the Chinese market, analysts say
