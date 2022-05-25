With the launch of a new device for students at a high school in Sanya, Hainan, parents can use the e-CNY app to set spending limits for their children. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s digital yuan goes to school with student card that gives parents control over spending

  • The e-CNY is now available to students at Hainan Luxun High School through a palm-sized device that gives parents control over spending and phone calls
  • The device expands the digital yuan’s use to children on the southern island ahead of further expansion to new cities expected this year

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 1:30pm, 25 May, 2022

