China wants to build a national digital, cultural database by 2025. Photo: Peabody Essex Museum
China forms grand plan to digitalise and connect the country’s cultural resources into a central database by 2025

  • China plans to connect existing cultural databases and link the country’s current cable TV and broadcasting networks together
  • Analysts say the database could offer cultural protection by managing and storing cultural resources from all levels of government

Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 25 May, 2022

