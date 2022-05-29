Guangdong’s Shaoguan city is hosting China’s first conference for the national “Eastern Data and Western Computing” project, which aims to connect digital resources between inland and coastal regions.
Guangdong’s Shaoguan city holds first conference for China’s big data integration of eastern and western regions
- The conference supporting China’s “Eastern Data and Western Computing” project has attracted notable speakers like former Microsoft AI R&D head Harry Shum
- The national project is designed to allow inland data centres to process data transferred from the more economically advanced coastal regions
