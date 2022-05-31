A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore building in Singapore on April 18, 2016. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s Project Guardian tests asset tokenisation and decentralised finance as crypto players leave city
- The collaboration between the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the finance industry tests DeFi applications while managing risks to financial stability
- The project’s first pilot, led by DBS, JPMorgan Chase and Marketnode, involves the creation of a permissioned liquidity pool with tokenised bonds and deposits
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore building in Singapore on April 18, 2016. Photo: Reuters