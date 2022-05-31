The licensing requirement is expected to add a new layer of uncertainty for all studios and distributors that cater to China’s vast online audience. Photo: Shutterstock
China rolls out strict licensing system for all online shows, tightening control over world’s biggest internet market
- The National Radio and Television Administration will implement strict licensing rules for online shows from Wednesday
- This development reflects Beijing’s intention to tighten its grip on cyberspace, while directing internet firms to root out harmful and inappropriate content
