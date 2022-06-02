A banner image for OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace. Photo: Handout
First NFT insider trading case in US involves former OpenSea employee with knowledge of homepage placement
- A former OpenSea worker is accused of secretly buying 45 NFTs on 11 separate occasions based on information that they would be featured on the site’s homepage
- OpenSea asked Nathaniel Chastain, who has pleaded not guilty, to leave the company after an internal investigation, the company said
