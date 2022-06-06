A screen displays trading information for ride-hailing giant Didi Global on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Didi to resume app downloads and new user registrations as Beijing security probe nears completion: report
- The ban on Didi accepting new users may be lifted as early as this week, while its apps are likely to be reinstated at the same time, the WSJ said
- Didi said last Thursday it had submitted a NYSE delisting notification, which would take effect in about 10 days
