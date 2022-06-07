China plans to accelerate the reform of the country’s scientific and technical journals. Photo: Shutterstock
China plans sweeping makeover of academic journals to raise the profile and influence of domestic scientific research
- The government-affiliated China Association for Science and Technology plans to add 50 new academic journals to be published in the country
- The group said that a majority of Chinese scientific papers continue to be published in Western academic journals
