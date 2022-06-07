An illuminated neon sign of an NFT displayed in Hong Kong. The city’s securities watchdog said that NFTs that represent investment schemes will need to obtain a licence. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong extends regulatory rules to NFT-based collective investment schemes, warning investors to be mindful of risks
- Issuers of tokens in Hong Kong or those targeting Hong Kong investors need to obtain a licence from the Securities and Futures Commission
- Global NFT sales have fallen from between 160,000 and 200,000 per day in November, to around 20,000 per day this week, according to Nonfungible.com
