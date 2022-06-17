China’s live-streaming industry has come under the scrutiny of tax authorities. Photo: AP Photo
China’s live-streaming industry has come under the scrutiny of tax authorities. Photo: AP Photo
E-commerce
Tech /  Policy

Top Chinese influencer Xu Guohao fined US$16 million for tax evasion amid crackdown on live-streaming industry

  • Xu Guohao, who was active on Momo, was accused of avoiding over 38.8 million yuan in taxes between 2019 and 2020, authorities said
  • His punishment follows the downfall of leading live streamer Viya, who was fined 1.3 billion yuan for tax evasion in December

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 10:59pm, 17 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s live-streaming industry has come under the scrutiny of tax authorities. Photo: AP Photo
China’s live-streaming industry has come under the scrutiny of tax authorities. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE