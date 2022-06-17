China’s live-streaming industry has come under the scrutiny of tax authorities. Photo: AP Photo
Top Chinese influencer Xu Guohao fined US$16 million for tax evasion amid crackdown on live-streaming industry
- Xu Guohao, who was active on Momo, was accused of avoiding over 38.8 million yuan in taxes between 2019 and 2020, authorities said
- His punishment follows the downfall of leading live streamer Viya, who was fined 1.3 billion yuan for tax evasion in December
