Gina Raimondo, US commerce secretary, speaks during the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, on June 27, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
US commerce secretary urges lawmakers to pass US$52 billion chip-making bill, warning companies could turn elsewhere

  • US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said companies will look to other countries if funding bill for semiconductor industry is not passed by September
  • Despite bipartisan support and a global chip crunch, lawmakers have failed to reach consensus on a final version of the sprawling package

Updated: 11:15am, 28 Jun, 2022

