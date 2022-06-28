Gina Raimondo, US commerce secretary, speaks during the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, on June 27, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
US commerce secretary urges lawmakers to pass US$52 billion chip-making bill, warning companies could turn elsewhere
- US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said companies will look to other countries if funding bill for semiconductor industry is not passed by September
- Despite bipartisan support and a global chip crunch, lawmakers have failed to reach consensus on a final version of the sprawling package
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Gina Raimondo, US commerce secretary, speaks during the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, on June 27, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg