China’s newly proposed antitrust rules are seen as targeting Big Tech acquisitions of start-ups. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s new antitrust rules could increase Big Tech scrutiny, adding hurdles to start-up acquisitions
- Under the new rules, companies valued at US$120 million or more would need regulatory approval for M&A deals involving firms with US$15 billion in revenue
- The proposed rules from China’s market regulator come ahead of the revised Anti-Monopoly Law taking effect in August
