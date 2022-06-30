A representations of cryptocurrencies in this illustration taken January 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
EU reaches agreement on crypto regulation requiring personal data collection on every transfer

  • A provisional agreement on crypto regulation would force exchanges to obtain personal data on all transfers and provide it to authorities if requested
  • More than 40 crypto firms sent a letter to EU finance ministers in April protesting the rule, saying it infringed on user privacy and safety

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:30am, 30 Jun, 2022

