A representations of cryptocurrencies in this illustration taken January 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
EU reaches agreement on crypto regulation requiring personal data collection on every transfer
- A provisional agreement on crypto regulation would force exchanges to obtain personal data on all transfers and provide it to authorities if requested
- More than 40 crypto firms sent a letter to EU finance ministers in April protesting the rule, saying it infringed on user privacy and safety
