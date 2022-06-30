Chinese truck-hailing apps Huochebang and Yunmanman, owned by Full Truck Alliance, seen on mobile phones in this illustration picture taken July 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters
US-listed Full Truck Alliance and Kanzhun resume user registrations in sign of China’s cybersecurity probes nearing end
- The two internet platforms can accept new users for the first time in nearly a year in a sign that their cybersecurity probes are close to an end
- The investigations were launched shortly after a similar probe into Didi Global, but no announcement was made regarding the ride-hailing giant
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chinese truck-hailing apps Huochebang and Yunmanman, owned by Full Truck Alliance, seen on mobile phones in this illustration picture taken July 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters