People walk past a digital yuan (e-CNY) sign during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on September 5, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
People walk past a digital yuan (e-CNY) sign during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on September 5, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Tech /  Policy

China’s digital yuan gets fresh push from Beijing, but consumers see little incentive to use e-CNY

  • Local governments, banks and media have been promoting the e-CNY through new trials, loans and praise, but it’s just another payment app for consumers
  • Trials have expanded to 11 new cities this year, but transaction turnover of 90 billion yuan pales in comparison to the trillions handled by other platforms

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 20 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past a digital yuan (e-CNY) sign during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on September 5, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
People walk past a digital yuan (e-CNY) sign during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on September 5, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE