People walk past a digital yuan (e-CNY) sign during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on September 5, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China’s digital yuan gets fresh push from Beijing, but consumers see little incentive to use e-CNY
- Local governments, banks and media have been promoting the e-CNY through new trials, loans and praise, but it’s just another payment app for consumers
- Trials have expanded to 11 new cities this year, but transaction turnover of 90 billion yuan pales in comparison to the trillions handled by other platforms
