China’s once-thriving private tutoring industry has largely been pushed underground in the year since Beijing banned the private teaching of school curricula. Photo: Shutterstock
A year after China’s private tutoring crackdown, classes have moved underground as companies struggle to pivot

  • Many parents are paying more than ever before to keep their kids in private classes, fearful they will lose their edge in China’s competitive education system
  • China’s ban on for-profit private tutoring in July 2021 has also forced once lucrative educational businesses to pivot to live streaming and hardware

Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 29 Jul, 2022

