Semiconductors from the Tsinghua Unigroup on display at the China Beijing International High Tech Expo in Beijing, Sept. 19, 2020. Photo: AP
Three more China chip fund executives caught in corruption probe into state-backed investments
- There are now at least five heavyweights connected to the so-called Big Fund under investigation by China’s anti-corruption watchdog
- The corruption investigations come as China is facing strong headwinds in achieving its semiconductor self-sufficiency ambitions
