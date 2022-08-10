Semiconductors from the Tsinghua Unigroup on display at the China Beijing International High Tech Expo in Beijing, Sept. 19, 2020. Photo: AP
Three more China chip fund executives caught in corruption probe into state-backed investments

  • There are now at least five heavyweights connected to the so-called Big Fund under investigation by China’s anti-corruption watchdog
  • The corruption investigations come as China is facing strong headwinds in achieving its semiconductor self-sufficiency ambitions

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 3:00pm, 10 Aug, 2022

