Beijing China - March 26 2021: Chinese consumer boycott of HnM and other foreign brands in Sanlitun shopping area. Photo: Shutterstock
Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M returns to Alibaba shopping platform Tmall more than a year after Xinjiang cotton backlash
- A search on Tmall on Tuesday showed that H&M merchandise is again available to local consumers, with 14.33 million subscribers signed up online
- But a similar keyword search for H&M on JD.com and Pinduoduo did not yield any results
