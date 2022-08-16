Beijing China - March 26 2021: Chinese consumer boycott of HnM and other foreign brands in Sanlitun shopping area. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba
Tech /  Policy

Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M returns to Alibaba shopping platform Tmall more than a year after Xinjiang cotton backlash

  • A search on Tmall on Tuesday showed that H&M merchandise is again available to local consumers, with 14.33 million subscribers signed up online
  • But a similar keyword search for H&M on JD.com and Pinduoduo did not yield any results

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 16 Aug, 2022

