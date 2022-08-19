A worker packs Christmas ornaments on the production floor of a factory in Yiwu, China, Oct. 19, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s e-commerce industry hit as delivery and live-streaming hub Yiwu enters second week of citywide Covid-19 lockdown
- A representative for Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistic arm, said it was storing newly-arrived products at its Shanghai warehouse to keep operations running smoothly
- Before the latest Covid-19 outbreak, the Yiwu government had been making efforts to reconnect with overseas buyers from Pakistan and India
