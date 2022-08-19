A worker packs Christmas ornaments on the production floor of a factory in Yiwu, China, Oct. 19, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
A worker packs Christmas ornaments on the production floor of a factory in Yiwu, China, Oct. 19, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
E-commerce
Tech /  Policy

China’s e-commerce industry hit as delivery and live-streaming hub Yiwu enters second week of citywide Covid-19 lockdown

  • A representative for Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistic arm, said it was storing newly-arrived products at its Shanghai warehouse to keep operations running smoothly
  • Before the latest Covid-19 outbreak, the Yiwu government had been making efforts to reconnect with overseas buyers from Pakistan and India

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 19 Aug, 2022

