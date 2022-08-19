The Cyberspace Administration of China said it supports domestic companies to raise funds in overseas capital markets in accordance with laws and regulations. Photo: Shutterstock
Regulation
Tech /  Policy

China’s internet watchdog extends support for nation’s tech firms to raise funds abroad, signalling shift from hardline stance

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China on Friday backed tech firms’ fundraising overseas amid increased cybersecurity regulations
  • The internet watchdog’s public comments reflect efforts by China’s top leadership to ‘normalise’ regulation of the tech sector after past crackdowns

Iris Deng
Updated: 8:35pm, 19 Aug, 2022

