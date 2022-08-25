Alibaba’s Taobao Maker Festival is being held against a backdrop of economic headwinds. Photo: SCMP/ Tracy Qu
Alibaba’s Taobao Maker Festival is being held against a backdrop of economic headwinds. Photo: SCMP/ Tracy Qu
Alibaba
Beijing reaffirms message of support for Big Tech as Alibaba’s Taobao Maker festival showcases merchants betting on new consumer trends

  • Positive message from State Council meeting boosted investor morale in Hong Kong despite no specific details on the measures
  • Promise of more support comes after both Alibaba and internet giant Tencent have cut thousands of jobs this year

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00pm, 25 Aug, 2022

