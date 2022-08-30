Shanghai’s draft artificial intelligence plan reflects the concerted effort by local authorities to build up the regulatory infrastructure behind this hi-tech industry. Photo: Shutterstock
Shanghai unveils AI development master plan as power crisis, new Covid-19 curbs threaten to derail city’s economic recovery
- The city’s draft AI plan outlines various measures, including financial support, to help drive the industry’s development
- Pudong New District, located east of the Huangpu River, is expected to be the pilot area where AI projects backed by the plan will be initiated
Shanghai’s draft artificial intelligence plan reflects the concerted effort by local authorities to build up the regulatory infrastructure behind this hi-tech industry. Photo: Shutterstock