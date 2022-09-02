The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office is cracking down on porn sites, expanding the scope of the Children’s Code to include sites that may be accessed by children. Photo: Shutterstock
UK data regulator targets porn sites with Children’s Code that previously applied only to sites for kids
- The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office revised its position on the Children’s Code, saying it applies to any site ‘likely to be accessed’ by underage users
- The ICO will engage with adult-only services such as Pornhub and xHamster to ensure they are verifying users’ ages
