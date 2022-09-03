US President Joe Biden signs the Chips and Science Act of 2022 into law on August 9. Biden is weighing action against US investment into Chinese technology firms as part of a broader strategy to counter China. Photo: Bloomberg
Biden weighs curbs on US investment in China tech and action against TikTok, as new limits on AI chips also considered
- The Biden administration is considering an executive order targeting US investments into Chinese tech companies as part of a broader strategy
- The Commerce Department is also looking at new restrictions on chips for artificial intelligence, adding to limits on semiconductor sales to China
