Stepn’s mobile app seen on an iPhone on March 15, 2022. The Australia-based NFT game maker plans to open its first physical office in Hong Kong’s Cyberport after a visit from the government-owned start-up accelerator’s former chairman. Photo: Shutterstock
Blockchain
Tech /  Policy

NFT sneaker game maker Stepn to set up first office in Hong Kong’s government-owned Cyberport as regional headquarters

  • Co-founder Jerry Huang said former Cyberport chairman George Lam visited to encourage Stepn to ‘help Hong Kong create a Web3 start-up environment’
  • The move comes amid a crypto company exodus from Hong Kong in anticipation of a new licensing regime under the city’s anti-money-laundering ordinance

Xinmei Shen

Updated: 6:00am, 5 Sep, 2022

