Shenzhen’s commercial area in Futian district seen on July 8, 2022. Photo: AFP
Shenzhen aims to be China’s artificial intelligence hub with special guideline to boost development and secure privacy
- The Shenzhen government has passed China’s first local regulation dedicated to boosting AI development, to go into effect in November
- The regulation encourages government agencies to be early AI adopters and establishes a related ethics committee to draw up safety guidelines
