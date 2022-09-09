Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company’s initial public offering at the Nasdaq market site on April 14, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images
Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company’s initial public offering at the Nasdaq market site on April 14, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images
Digital currencies
Tech /  Policy

Coinbase helps sue US Treasury over Tornado Cash sanctions that ensnare Americans engaging in ‘lawful activity’

  • Coinbase Global helped organise the lawsuit filed in Waco, Texas, that argues the Treasury overstepped its authority and is violating constitutional rights
  • On August 8, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control barred Americans from using Tornado Cash, which makes it harder to trace cryptocurrencies

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:53am, 9 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company’s initial public offering at the Nasdaq market site on April 14, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images
Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company’s initial public offering at the Nasdaq market site on April 14, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE