Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company’s initial public offering at the Nasdaq market site on April 14, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images
Coinbase helps sue US Treasury over Tornado Cash sanctions that ensnare Americans engaging in ‘lawful activity’
- Coinbase Global helped organise the lawsuit filed in Waco, Texas, that argues the Treasury overstepped its authority and is violating constitutional rights
- On August 8, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control barred Americans from using Tornado Cash, which makes it harder to trace cryptocurrencies
Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company’s initial public offering at the Nasdaq market site on April 14, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images