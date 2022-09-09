Little giants are smaller and often little-known businesses that have special products and know-how in strategic sectors like semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, energy and critical minerals. Photo: Shutterstock
Little giants are smaller and often little-known businesses that have special products and know-how in strategic sectors like semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, energy and critical minerals. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tech war
Tech /  Policy

China has named nearly 9,000 ‘little giants’ in push to preference home-grown technologies from smaller companies

  • Beijing has named 8,997 industrial enterprises as ‘little giants’, about 90 per cent of its goal to have 10,000 such companies by 2025
  • Designated small and medium-sized companies are eligible for preferential treatment as long as they show strength in strategically important areas

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 1:30pm, 9 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Little giants are smaller and often little-known businesses that have special products and know-how in strategic sectors like semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, energy and critical minerals. Photo: Shutterstock
Little giants are smaller and often little-known businesses that have special products and know-how in strategic sectors like semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, energy and critical minerals. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE