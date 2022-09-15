The Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech war: Shanghai emerges as China’s semiconductor highland with one quarter of nationwide chip value output and most of the talent
- City has emerged as a centre for China’s most competitive chip players, including SMIC and SMEE
- Local authority gave priority to semiconductor businesses to resume their production and operations as soon as possible during recent lockdown
