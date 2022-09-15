China’s internet watchdog has proposed a series of amendments to the country’s five-year-old Cybersecurity Law. Photo: Reuters
China eyes steeper cybersecurity fines to intimidate offenders as Big Tech firms fall in line

  • Proposed amendments to China’s Cybersecurity Law raise the maximum fine for certain offences to 50 million yuan, up from 1 million yuan
  • A cyberspace vice-minister said last month that internet law enforcement should ‘grow teeth’ and the punishments should ‘make one’s heart jump’

Xinmei Shen

Updated: 7:00pm, 15 Sep, 2022

