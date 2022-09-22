China continues to show support for the blockchain industry despite harsh crackdowns and a ban on cryptocurrency. Photo: Shutterstock
China makes up 84 per cent of blockchain applications worldwide, state official says, but only a fifth are approved

  • An official at China’s industry regulator did not give a timeline for the figure, but he touted blockchain’s advantage in service integration
  • The comments show Beijing’s continued commitment to blockchain technology despite a strict ban on cryptocurrencies

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 22 Sep, 2022

