China continues to show support for the blockchain industry despite harsh crackdowns and a ban on cryptocurrency. Photo: Shutterstock
China makes up 84 per cent of blockchain applications worldwide, state official says, but only a fifth are approved
- An official at China’s industry regulator did not give a timeline for the figure, but he touted blockchain’s advantage in service integration
- The comments show Beijing’s continued commitment to blockchain technology despite a strict ban on cryptocurrencies
