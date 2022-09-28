Young people play video games at an internet cafe in Beijing September 10, 2021. Photo: AFP
Shenzhen aims to become global esports hub by promising cash rewards, subsidies to gamers
- Esports games developed in Shenzhen qualify for 2 million yuan in cash rewards, and can receive 5 million yuan if selected by major gaming competitions
- Shenzhen is home to more than 4,000 video gaming companies, including global leader Tencent Holdings, and they generated 160 billion yuan in sales last year
