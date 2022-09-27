Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency bitcoin and ether plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. Photo: Reuters
China’s central bank declares victory in cryptocurrency crackdown ahead of the Communist Party’s national congress
- The People’s Bank of China touted its success in curbing onshore transactions of bitcoin in a WeChat post on Monday
- Beijing sees cryptocurrencies and NFTs as a threat to financial stability and completely banned related activities last year
Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency bitcoin and ether plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. Photo: Reuters