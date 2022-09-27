Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency bitcoin and ether plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency bitcoin and ether plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

China’s central bank declares victory in cryptocurrency crackdown ahead of the Communist Party’s national congress

  • The People’s Bank of China touted its success in curbing onshore transactions of bitcoin in a WeChat post on Monday
  • Beijing sees cryptocurrencies and NFTs as a threat to financial stability and completely banned related activities last year

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 9:40pm, 27 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency bitcoin and ether plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency bitcoin and ether plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE