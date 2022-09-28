A visitor tries an augmented reality glasses at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai in September 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Metaverse
Tech /  Policy

China’s iPhone production hub of Henan bets its future on the metaverse

  • The Henan provincial government wants to built a hundred billion yuan metaverse industry by 2025, according to a draft plan
  • Henan joins a flurry of local governments in China that have announced initiatives to boost the development of the metaverse

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 4:00pm, 28 Sep, 2022

