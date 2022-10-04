China’s smartphone industry has been battered in 2022. Photo: Weibo
China’s smartphone industry has been battered in 2022. Photo: Weibo
Smartphones
Tech /  Policy

How China’s reputation as the world’s smartphone manufacturing hub is being shaken by plunging confidence at home

  • A prolonged cooling of China’s smartphone market is sending shivers across supply chains as factories face cutbacks in production orders
  • Analysts say makers of display and camera modules are under particular pressure, as smartphone clients clear inventory.

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:00am, 4 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s smartphone industry has been battered in 2022. Photo: Weibo
China’s smartphone industry has been battered in 2022. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE