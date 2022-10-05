A live demonstration uses artificial intelligence and facial recognition in dense crowd spatial-temporal technology at the Horizon Robotics exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2019 on January 10, 2019. Photo: TNS
US unveils artificial intelligence ‘Bill of Rights’ to safeguard civil rights from technological abuse
- The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights does not set out specific enforcement actions, instead serving as guidance for the federal government
- The five core principles set out in the document cite research on real-world harms from AI-powered tools, such as discrimination against Black citizens
