A child gets her routine Covid-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo
A child gets her routine Covid-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo
Censorship in China
Tech /  Policy

China’s internet watchdog vows another crackdown against Covid-19 rumours amid anger over pandemic policies

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China said online misinformation has sowed panic and anger over the government’s Covid policies, among other issues
  • The government’s initial suppression of vital information about the pandemic has pushed citizens to share their grievances online

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 6 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A child gets her routine Covid-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo
A child gets her routine Covid-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE