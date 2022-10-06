A child gets her routine Covid-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo
China’s internet watchdog vows another crackdown against Covid-19 rumours amid anger over pandemic policies
- The Cyberspace Administration of China said online misinformation has sowed panic and anger over the government’s Covid policies, among other issues
- The government’s initial suppression of vital information about the pandemic has pushed citizens to share their grievances online
