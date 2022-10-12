A pedestrian crosses a road in the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Tech war: Shanghai wants to be an industrial hub of the future as US chip restrictions escalate
- Under a new guideline, Shanghai aims to groom innovative enterprises and talent in health, smart tech, energy and other hi-tech industries
- The Chinese semiconductor capital has been struggling under draconian Covid-19 controls and growing US export restrictions
