A pedestrian crosses a road in the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
A pedestrian crosses a road in the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war
Tech /  Policy

Tech war: Shanghai wants to be an industrial hub of the future as US chip restrictions escalate

  • Under a new guideline, Shanghai aims to groom innovative enterprises and talent in health, smart tech, energy and other hi-tech industries
  • The Chinese semiconductor capital has been struggling under draconian Covid-19 controls and growing US export restrictions

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 12 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian crosses a road in the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
A pedestrian crosses a road in the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE