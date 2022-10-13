E-CNY transactions still have a long way to go before they could reach the level of China’s top digital payment providers. Photo: EPA-EFE
China digital currency: transactions total 100 billion yuan at end of August as uptake marred by Covid-19 curbs, slowing economy
- Total transactions from December 2019 to the end of August covered e-CNY trials in 23 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen
- China’s digital payments market declined in the first half of the year amid strict Covid-19 control measures and economic headwinds
E-CNY transactions still have a long way to go before they could reach the level of China’s top digital payment providers. Photo: EPA-EFE