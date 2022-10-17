People use a Bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong on December 8, 2017. Photo: AP
Hong Kong promises its cryptocurrency stance is separate from mainland China’s, considers direct retail participation
- Hong Kong is considering allowing retail investors to directly invest in virtual assets amid a talent exodus hollowing out the city’s crypto industry
- The city government is distinguishing its approach from the crypto ban on the mainland, but it has still faced pushback over a lack of regulatory clarity
