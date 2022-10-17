People use a Bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong on December 8, 2017. Photo: AP
People use a Bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong on December 8, 2017. Photo: AP
Digital currencies
Tech /  Policy

Hong Kong promises its cryptocurrency stance is separate from mainland China’s, considers direct retail participation

  • Hong Kong is considering allowing retail investors to directly invest in virtual assets amid a talent exodus hollowing out the city’s crypto industry
  • The city government is distinguishing its approach from the crypto ban on the mainland, but it has still faced pushback over a lack of regulatory clarity

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 6:00pm, 17 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People use a Bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong on December 8, 2017. Photo: AP
People use a Bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong on December 8, 2017. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE