South Africa will allow citizens to buy and trade cryptoassets as a means of payment and investment, a move towards better regulating an industry that has been grappling with volatility and fraud. Photo: Shutterstock
Crypto to be treated as financial products in South Africa in move to better regulate digital assets

  • The Financial Sector Conduct Authority announced crypto can be traded for purposes of payment, a move to bring the assets under the country’s legal framework
  • The declaration comes as governments around the world push to regulate a turbulent cryptocurrency market and protect users from fraud

Bloomberg

Updated: 11:00am, 20 Oct, 2022

