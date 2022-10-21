US President Joe Biden looks at the IBM System One quantum computer with New York Governor Kathy Hochul during a tour of an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on October 6, 2022. Photo: AP
US weighs more China tech restrictions, targeting quantum computing and artificial intelligence
- The Biden administration is exploring new export controls that would include investment in nascent quantum computing and artificial intelligence technologies
- Quantum computing is an experimental field with the potential to upend computer security by circumventing traditional encryption
US President Joe Biden looks at the IBM System One quantum computer with New York Governor Kathy Hochul during a tour of an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on October 6, 2022. Photo: AP