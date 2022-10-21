US President Joe Biden looks at the IBM System One quantum computer with New York Governor Kathy Hochul during a tour of an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on October 6, 2022. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden looks at the IBM System One quantum computer with New York Governor Kathy Hochul during a tour of an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on October 6, 2022. Photo: AP
US-China tech war
Tech /  Policy

US weighs more China tech restrictions, targeting quantum computing and artificial intelligence

  • The Biden administration is exploring new export controls that would include investment in nascent quantum computing and artificial intelligence technologies
  • Quantum computing is an experimental field with the potential to upend computer security by circumventing traditional encryption

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:29pm, 21 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden looks at the IBM System One quantum computer with New York Governor Kathy Hochul during a tour of an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on October 6, 2022. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden looks at the IBM System One quantum computer with New York Governor Kathy Hochul during a tour of an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on October 6, 2022. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE