Hong Kong’s annual FinTech Week event is expected to bring good news for crypto investors this year with a relaxation on rules regarding retail trading. Photo: SCMP/ K. Y. Cheng
Digital currencies
Hong Kong’s FinTech Week faces off with Singapore event as cities jostle to be Asia’s financial innovation hub

  • The highlight of Hong Kong’s fintech event next week is expected to be a relaxation of cryptocurrency rules for retail investors
  • The event coincides with a similar one in Singapore, which is seen as leading Hong Kong in progressive crypto rules and opening up to the world

Xinmei Shen and Oscar Liu

Updated: 4:39pm, 28 Oct, 2022

