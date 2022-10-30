The policy support for the mainland’s digital economy signals Beijing’s response to the Biden administration’s recent moves imposing further restrictions against China’s tech industry. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s State Council reiterates policy support to bolster country’s digital economy as tech war with US intensifies
- The State Council has proposed an eight-pronged approach to shore up China’s digital economy
- The proposal came days after a rout of Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong and New York wiped out trillions of dollars of market value
