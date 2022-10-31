Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, addresses the opening ceremony of last year’s World Internet Conference. Photo: Xinhua
Cybersecurity
Tech /  Policy

China to kick off ‘World Internet Conference’ next week with Beijing set to promote its vision of internet governance

  • The annual internet event will see participation from Huawei, Alibaba, Kaspersky and Infosys
  • Participation by foreign firms has diminished in recent years amid strict Covid-19 measures and Beijing’s crackdown on Big Tech

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 31 Oct, 2022

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, addresses the opening ceremony of last year's World Internet Conference. Photo: Xinhua
