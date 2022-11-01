Staffers at a booth promoting Tencent’s popular Honor of Kings online game in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
Video gaming
Tech /  Policy

China video gaming crackdown: no licence issued in October deals another blow to struggling industry

  • The absence of new approvals comes after the government issued more than 300 licences between April and September
  • The world’s largest video gaming market has seen sales plunge amid a slowing economy and tightened restrictions

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00am, 1 Nov, 2022

